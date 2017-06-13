AISD trustees consider cutting some big projects in upcoming bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees went into the early morning hours of Tuesday discussing what could go into a possible upcoming bond for the November election. The goal for many trustees is to keep the bond under the $1 billion mark so the tax rate does not increase.

Trustees have been presented two scenarios – one bond worth $989 million and a second at just over $407 million. Many board members feel there’s a better chance of having the bond pass if just one proposition goes before voters and right now they are leaning towards the $989 million proposal.

Projects included in the bond would be 14 new or modernized campuses – like rebuilding Brown Elementary, major renovations to Bowie High School and a new elementary school in southwest Austin. The proposal, as it stands right now, cuts some big projects like a new LASA high school, the proposed middle school in the Mueller development and a new elementary school in southeast Austin.

Nothing is set in stone at this point – trustees will meet again Wednesday after looking over the list of proposed projects.

“The priority is around worst first and overcrowding, so essentially projects of critical needs, safety and some reinvention projects,” said AISD Trustee President, Kendall Pace.

Because all of the hundreds of proposed projects won’t make the cut for this bond election – there was another thought overnight to put a bond on the ballot every four years in an effort to meet the district’s 25 year facilities master plan.

The trustees will make their final decision on the bond this coming Monday.

