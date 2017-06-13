A Kid-Friendly Father’s Day DIY

Father’s Day is just around the corner and the best gifts are from the heart. Allison Mack from Austin Mom’s Blog stopped by with a gift that dad will love. You can check out events, membership, and groups by heading to austinmomsblog.com you can also follow along with them on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.
