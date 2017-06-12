Woman stuck on 6th St. with broken down car attacked by faux Good Samaritan

Woman assaulted in downtown Austin by suspect (KXAN Photo)
Woman assaulted in downtown Austin by suspect (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman says she feels lucky to be alive after being assaulted in downtown Austin over the weekend.

While a suspect has not been identified, the woman wants to share her story to prevent this from happening to someone else.

Krystyna Lovell says she was leaving Sixth Street after closing time Saturday morning, but her car wasn’t working. “I could not move the lever. I called my insurance and called roadside assistance,” she said.

While she was waiting for a tow truck her phone died, so she sat down. “A black pickup truck pulled up and the driver rolled down his window and asked me, “‘Hey do you need a ride?'”

Lovell replied “no,” she was fine. The driver left, but then came back, this time with concerns about her safety. “He convinced me that he was a safe individual.”

She eventually felt safe enough to sit in his passenger seat while she waited for her phone to charge. However, the man then exposed himself.

“I immediately opened the door and stepped out halfway,” she said, but the man hit the gas. “I started screaming, ‘Help, help!’ at the top of my lungs.”

Lovell said she didn’t know where he was taking her and she let go of the car. A passing driver called 911 and police and medics responded, taking her to the hospital.

Austin police say no arrests have been made at this time. “I would not wish for this to happen to anybody else,” she said. “[The] next person might just not be that lucky.”

Officers say that if you’re ever in a similar situation where you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, call 911.

