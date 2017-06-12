Waco woman calls 911 to complain about nuggets

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Police were called to a Waco restaurant Friday night when a woman called 911 complaining about the time it took to cook her chicken nuggets.

The restaurant simultaneously called police to report the woman was sitting in her car, blocking the drive-thru lane and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, the woman explained she thought she should be getting the nuggets for free due to the wait.

“No…she did not get them for free. Yes we actually tied up two officers on this call,” Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton explained in a Facebook post.