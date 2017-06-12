This Little Guy is Ready to Join Your Family

Today’s Pet of the Week segment brings us a handsome, stately gentleman who’s looking for his forever home. Lindsey Picard of Austin Pets Alive joined us today and she brought Shorts with her who just loves a good cuddle. Austin Pets Alive is located at 3108 Windsor Road, and 1156 West Cesar Chavez. You can conatct them at (512) 961-6519.

Go to https://www.austinpetsalive.org/for more information.

Sponsored by Austin Pets Alive. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.