AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers trying to serve a burglary arrest warrant Monday morning has turned into a SWAT situation in northeast Austin, near Cameron Road and US 183.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called at around 2 p.m., responding to a suspect barricaded inside an apartment in the 1300 block of McKie Drive. Deputies say only the adjacent apartments have been evacuated.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this page as we get additional information.