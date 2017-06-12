State rolling out less confusing STAAR report cards for parents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Commissioner was at a school in Tyler on Monday showing off the newly designed STAAR report cards that will roll out Tuesday.

The revamped version, which will come in a 4-page booklet, replaces a progress report many said included terminology only educators understand.

“It is kind of confusing,” said Daniel Garza, a parent of a sophomore at Garza Independence High School. “I want to understand exactly what they’re dealing with so that I can try to figure out a way to be there to help them.”

Education Commissioner Mike Morath said the goal is to empower parents, improve communication and transparency.

“It tells us exactly how much [a student] gained over the course of a year,” said Morath. “Did they learn a year in the year that they were in school? Did they learn more than a year?”

KXAN showed Garza what the new report will look like.

“It is more comprehensive that’s for sure,” said Garza.

The Texas Education Agency will start mailing the new report cards to school districts this week, and then districts will mail them to parents starting with high school. The results will also be available for parents through a new website Morath says is the first of its kind in the country.

