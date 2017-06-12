See smoke? Could be the prescribed burn at Pace Bend Park

By Published:
Pace Bend Park sign. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Before you start making phone calls expressing concern about a potentially large fire towards the direction of Pace Bend Park, know there’s a prescribed burn and all is well.

Monday’s prescribed burn begins at 11 a.m. and will go to 6 p.m., with the bulk taking approximately two to four hours to complete. The burn will consume approximately 100 acres to reduce wildfire dangers and improve ecosystem health in the park.

It’s expected the smoke, which is has been forecast to be light due to the size of the fire, will get caught by a southeasterly wind and get carried across the lake towards homes in the northwest.

The park will remain open but some portions, specifically along the west side of the park from the Collier boat ramp to Thrasher Cove, will close for part of the week. A portion of the park road will be closed during burn.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s