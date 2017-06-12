San Marcos man charged for child porn possession

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Following up on leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Hays County officials arrested a man earlier this month on 10 counts of child pornography possession.

Police tracked down Ernesto Baldivia, 33, on June 8 by identifying the account holder for an IP address being used to upload photos. Upon conducting a search at his home in the 200 block of Bridlewood Drive, several electronic devices were seized.

When authorities questioned him, Baldivia admitted to police he had been viewing, downloading and uploading child pornography for about five years and that he had a collection of about 3,000 photos and videos.

Baldivia was booked into the Hays County jail and faces a combined $250,000 bond.