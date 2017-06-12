Learn to Make A Tasty Topping for a Sweet Sundae

Anytime is a good time for ice cream, but this season Lick Honest ice cream sweetens the deal with new toppings. Here to show us how to make them and how to dress up the perfect sundae is chef and co-founder Anthony Subodik. You can see their menu on ilikelick.com
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.