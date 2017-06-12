Learn to Make A Tasty Topping for a Sweet Sundae

By Published:

Anytime is a good time for ice cream, but this season Lick Honest ice cream sweetens the deal with new toppings. Here to show us how to make them and how to dress up the perfect sundae is chef and co-founder Anthony Subodik. You can see their menu on ilikelick.com

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s