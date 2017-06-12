Kyle PD: Bags of stolen mail contained $300K in checks, several credit cards

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle officers responding to a welfare check on two people who appeared to be passed out in their vehicle uncovered several bags of mail stolen from at least seven different cities earlier this month.

According to the Kyle Police Department, around 4 a.m. on June 4, officers received the call that a white Chevy pickup truck had been sitting at the Stripes convenience store at 7809 Camino Real for an extended period of time and two people inside appeared passed out.

When police responded they found Joshua James McGlasson, 30, and Melissa Moncada, 27 in the truck. When police had McGlasson exit the vehicle due to an outstanding warrant, they found a pipe with brown residue in his pant’s pocket. Moncada told officers there was meth in the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers found 3.6 grams of the drug and $1,000 in cash. During an inventory of the vehicle after the couple was placed under arrest, investigators found several bags of mail, from both residences and businesses, with addresses in Cedar Creek, Maxwell, Dale, Austin, Kyle, Buda and San Marcos. The mail contained $300,000 in checks and about a dozen credit cards, as well as several other personal documents.

Authorities said one credit card had already been used for a purchase at a Lowe’s store.

McGlasson and Moncada were charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance. Both are in the Hays County Jail on combined $50,000 bond.

Kyle police have been reaching out the mail theft victims.