Jury selection begins for man charged in 2014 east Austin murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the men charged in connection to a 2014 murder at the Walnut Creek Apartments in east Austin will soon go to trial, according to a Travis County court clerk.

Jury selection began Monday for Allen Townsend, 28, who was charged with capital murder in conjunction with Terry Stowers for the murder of 31-year-old Lequince Tomlin.

According to an arrest affidavit at the time, two men ‘bum rushed’ their way into a unit at the Walnut Creek Apartments on Springdale Road and asked for Tomlin, who had been sleeping on a living room couch. The two other people in the apartment were ordered to get on the floor as one of the suspects took money from Tomlin at gunpoint. As the two men were leaving the apartment, one of them shot Tomlin, the affidavit said.

A witness inside the apartment where the shooting happened was later able to identify the two men in a photo lineup, according to police.

A woman Townsend was staying with told police she saw him change into black clothing and ask for a bandana the night of the shooting. She also overheard a phone conversation in which Townsend was asking someone for a gun, the affidavit said.

Townsend’s trial is expected to begin this week and could last until early next week.