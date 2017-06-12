Group of cyclists mowed down by driver in southeast Austin

Emergency crews tending to an injured bicyclist on Saturday, June 10 after they were struck by a driver on E. Pleasant Valley (Courtesy: (Courtesy: Wendy Meyer)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man and woman are both behind bars accused of hitting a group of bicyclists in southeast Austin Saturday morning.

Austin police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at South Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Drive. A witness told police, as he was sitting at a traffic light, he saw a white Buick strike several bicyclists. According to an arrest affidavit, 25-year-old Devin Rodriguez told police he hit four bicyclists because he had “fallen asleep.”

When the crash happened, the witness said he jumped out of his Jeep and went to tend to the injured bicyclists. As he was doing so, he saw the driver of the Buick get out of the car and walk over to a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Amanda Florez, and hand her something. The witness said that’s when he saw the woman jump into his Jeep and drive away.

The witness said he ran after his Jeep and managed to catch up to it as a responding officer made it to the scene. Florez was charged with felony theft of property, violation of city ordinances and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities found crystal methamphetamine in her bra during an inspection.

Police discovered Rodriguez was driving the Buick with a suspended license and no insurance.

The injured bicyclists were taken to the hospital with various injuries; one had bleeding inside of her brain.

A bicyclist sitting on top of the vehicle that hit four bicyclists on South Pleasant Valley Road and Elmont Drive on Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Courtesy: Wendy Meyer)
