Gov. Abbott signs $217B budget, cuts $120M with vetoes

Associated Press Published:
Gov. Greg Abbott announces special legislative session. June 6, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
Gov. Greg Abbott announces special legislative session. June 6, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a 2018-2019 state budget worth around $217 billion, but vetoed about $120 million in planned expenditures.

Squeezed by the oil price slump, the budget includes funding increases for the state’s beleaguered child welfare system and $800 million for border security.

Abbott signed the budget Monday.

His vetoes included cutting nearly $900,000 in Secretary of State funding to help Texans living in impoverished “colonias” along the border with Mexico.

Abbott said colonias funding was already included elsewhere in the budget, while the Secretary of State had served “in a liaison and reporting role” on colonia life.

Other cuts were $6-plus million from air quality improvement initiatives and $4.2 million in bonuses that would have been offered to retailers selling high numbers of lottery tickets.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s