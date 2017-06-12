Father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement.

Investigators say last Wednesday, Scott Bowman, 39, responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog.

Bowman’s fiancée said the seller insisted on bringing the dog to their home.

The man was invited into the home. That’s when he apparently started acting drunk and volatile.

Bowman and the man started fighting and the man shot Bowman in the chest.

Bowman’s two small children were nearby when he was shot.

Police took the man into custody and are investigating the shooting.

Bowman’s fiancée said the man was swearing and banging on walls while she was being questioned by police.