Cup of Joe: Javier Color – the First Ever Winner of The Voice

He is the original voice from The Voice. Javier Colon is the first winner from season one of the hit NBC show.Joe Barlow caught up with this sweet songbird in this edition of Cup of Joe. For more information on Javier Colon visit his website JavierColon.com
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.