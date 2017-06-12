Crash involving 3 semi trucks shuts down northbound I-35 in Kyle

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers going through Kyle on Interstate 35 should give themselves plenty of time due to a crash involving three semi trucks.

San Marcos Hays County EMS says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Yarrington Road. STAR Flight was called to transport one patient to the hospital.

The Kyle Fire Department says drivers going northbound must exit at Yarrington Road. The closure is expected to last for an “extended period of time.”

The extent of injuries are not known at this time.

KXAN’s Traffic Map indicates the delay to get through the area is around 33 minutes.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s