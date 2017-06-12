Crash involving 3 semi trucks shuts down northbound I-35 in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers going through Kyle on Interstate 35 should give themselves plenty of time due to a crash involving three semi trucks.

San Marcos Hays County EMS says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Yarrington Road. STAR Flight was called to transport one patient to the hospital.

The Kyle Fire Department says drivers going northbound must exit at Yarrington Road. The closure is expected to last for an “extended period of time.”

The extent of injuries are not known at this time.

KXAN’s Traffic Map indicates the delay to get through the area is around 33 minutes.