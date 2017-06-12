Community input requested during search for Austin city manager

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Your input is requested in the search for Austin’s next city manager.

Monday, June 12 marks the first of 14 public meetings being held by the City Manager Search Advisory Task Force, a group who will work to find the best candidate to replace Marc Ott, who left for a job in Washington D.C. last year.

Council members each appointed one person to the task force. They want the community to share what is important to them.

“Austin is a unique community,” said task force member Laura Huffman. “We like to keep it weird, but we’re also one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and so finding just the right executive to lead this organization is incredibly important and this task force is committed to making sure that we listen to the community.”

Huffman said she wants to make sure the new city manager has the skills to address affordability and transportation.

The task force hopes to have a profile of what a new city manager should be by July with recruitment beginning in August and potential candidates in front of the council by October.

Monday’s meeting is at noon at City Hall. For more information, check here.

