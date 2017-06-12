Celis Brewery, re-opening after 17 years, worried about ‘taproom bill’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Celis Brewery shutdown in 2000 when it was bought by Miller-Coors and the founders have fought on and off for the last 17 years to regain the name and trademark.

They’re back now and brewing the original recipe under the original name.

The owner, Christine Celis is concerned about one thing and that’s House Bill 3287, Texas’ controversial “taproom bill” – which will become law as soon as Governor Greg Abbott signs it.

The law essentially sets a cap for how many barrels a brewery can produce while selling the beer out of its own taproom. If they make too much beer, they’ll have to sell their beer to a distributor and buy it back before they can sell it out of their taproom.

Celis said the law could discourage new craft beer start ups from getting into the business.

“It’s almost like a punishment,” Celis said. “It’s not fair. I mean you know how hard it takes to get there. It is such a competitive market. There should not be anything stopping us from growing our business more. It should be a free market and that’s it.”

The laws author says the intention was to protect small breweries from larger corporations, but Celis isn’t buying that but is focusec on bringing her dad’s beer and name back to the forefront of Austin’s craft beer culture.

Governor Abbott has until the end of this week to sign the new law.

Celis’ taproom won’t be open for a few weeks. Their beer will be on tap at several bars in the area very soon.

KXAN’s Jorge Rodas is LIVE at Celis Brewery with a look at how the re-opening is going on KXAN News on The CW Austin