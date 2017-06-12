ATCEMS responds to 14 motorcycle crashes during ROT Rally weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the motorcycle revving dies down from the Republic of Texas Rally, Austin-Travis County EMS says they responded to a total of 14 motorcycle crashes over the weekend.

Unfortunately, one of the motorcycle crashes did result in a fatality when authorities say a suspected drunk driver struck 28-year-old Raul Diaz Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend. Diaz Jr. died at the scene. His girlfriend lost the unborn child and is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Out of the 14 crashes, ATCEMS transported a total of seven patients. According to KXAN’s records, from 2010 to 2013, 10 people died on motorcycles around Austin during the rally—half of those deaths happened in 2012 alone.

In an effort to cut down on motorcycle crashes, ROT Rally organizers worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to get out public safety messages. During the last three rallies since that safety campaign started, from 2014 through 2016, KXAN’s records show there have been zero biker deaths, until this year.