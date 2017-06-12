Another 390 apartment units coming to ACC Highland

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The development surrounding the old Highland Mall is continuing to grow as the Austin Community College signs another deal with a new residential and retail developer.

RedLeaf Properties and Greystar Real Estate Partners announced a partnership Monday that will bring 390 apartment units to the Highland development. The multi-family community will be located along Airport Boulevard and will connect to a number of restaurants and retailers on the first floor.

Construction on the community is expected to begin later this year. Out of the 390 units, 39 of which will be reserved for affordable housing.

“All of us at Greystar are proud to be a part of this groundbreaking development,” said Derek Brown, managing director for Greystar. “The Highland redevelopment has become one of the most anticipated real estate projects in Central Texas and a stellar example of a successful public-private partnership that results in a more thoughtful, more vital and more popular project for everyone involved.”

These two new buildings are in addition to the Elan Parkside apartments which are currently under construction. The ACC Highland master plan also includes three new parks, offices and a hotel.