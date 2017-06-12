Animal abusers will face up to 10 years in prison under new Texas law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning in September, Texans could face up to 10 years in jail if they torture, kill, poison, or cause a serious bodily injury to an animal. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 762 by Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio, and Rep, Joe Moody, D-El Paso, over the weekend.

“The days of negligible prison sentences for the most heinous and violent acts of cruelty against our companion animals are officially a part of Texas history,” said the Texas Humane Legislation Network Executive Director Laura Donahue in a statement. “Moving forward, the punishments will fit the crime.”

Prior to the new law, offenders could only be sentenced to two years, now that is increased to 10 years.

The law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

