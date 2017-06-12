8 kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop on I-35 in Williamson Co.

By Published:
Seven kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop in Williamson County. June 12, 2017 (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Seven kilos of cocaine found during traffic stop in Williamson County. June 12, 2017 (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies pulled over a pickup truck driver heading north on Interstate 35, finding 8 kilos — around 18 pounds — in a vehicle compartment.

Jose Angel Rodriguez, 17, was pulled over for following a car too closely and driving in the left lane without passing. Deputies say they observed numerous signs of potential criminal activity during the traffic stop.

After Rodriguez gave them permission to search the vehicle, the deputies found the cocaine. Rodriguez has been arrested for possession of cocaine.

