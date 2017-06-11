Wife of youth pastor in coma after crash of Fredericksburg church van

Related Coverage Several injured in Fredericksburg church bus crash

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A pastor’s wife, who is also the daughter of the chief deputy of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, was recovering at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center Sunday after a church van crash in the Hill Country on Friday.

Austin Loza is the youth pastor at Fredericksburg’s First Baptist Church, and he told KXAN that his wife, Jenny Loza, is in a medically-induced coma.

Austin was driving a bus on the way back from a camp near Waco with 19 students onboard. Jenny was behind him in a van with seven more people.

“A truck faded across the highway — two lanes — and I was able to avoid it,” Austin said. “And when I realized that I had avoided it, it was going to hit my wife.”

That was about 10 miles north of Burnet, Texas. The students were OK, but an intern suffered a broken wrist, and Austin’s wife had to be airlifted to the hospital.

“Fortunately, I was able to avoid with the majority of the students, and it was a great blessing that more people weren’t in my wife’s situation right now.”

The collision broke many of Jenny’s bones and caused swelling in her brain. She was flown to Round Rock, where she will undergo surgery on Monday.

“The gentleman that was directly behind my wife’s vehicle stopped by, found out that we were here, and came and prayed for us more,” Austin said. “It’s just been awesome to see God move through prayers.”

Austin said that he is thankful for prayers from across Central Texas and to other churches that have reached out to offer help.

On their Facebook page, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said that Jenny is the daughter of their chief deputy, Clay Barton, and they asked the community to keep his family in their hearts and to pray for Jenny’s recovery.

“Jenny took the blunt of the blow,” said KCSO in their post on Saturday. “It took first responders a long time to get her cut out of the van. She is currently in extremely critical condition.”

A gofundme fundraiser has been created to help with Jenny Loza’s medical bills. So far, it has raised more than $10,000 toward a goal of $15,000.