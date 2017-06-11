Unattended candle ignites house fire in north Austin, does $30k damage

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Fire investigators say a candle ignited a house fire in north Austin Sunday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in at about 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Ambleside Drive between Mopac and Amherst Drive south of Parmer Lane, said the Austin Fire Department.

Firefighters said they attacked the fire aggressively and managed to confine it to a single bedroom. That’s where they said the candle was left unattended and caused the fire, which investigators ruled as accidental.

No one was injured, but AFD said two people who lived in the single-story house have been displaced and will be staying with other family members.

Investigators said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage.