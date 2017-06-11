Unattended candle ignites house fire in north Austin, does $30k damage

By Published:
An unattended candle sparked a fire at this house in the 3400 block of Ambleside Drive on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)
An unattended candle sparked a fire at this house in the 3400 block of Ambleside Drive on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Fire investigators say a candle ignited a house fire in north Austin Sunday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in at about 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Ambleside Drive between Mopac and Amherst Drive south of Parmer Lane, said the Austin Fire Department.

Firefighters said they attacked the fire aggressively and managed to confine it to a single bedroom. That’s where they said the candle was left unattended and caused the fire, which investigators ruled as accidental.

No one was injured, but AFD said two people who lived in the single-story house have been displaced and will be staying with other family members.

Investigators said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s