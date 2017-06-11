Man killed, one injured in north Austin crash

By Published: Updated:
A man is dead after a crash in North Austin Saturday night. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead and another person is injured after a crash in north Austin Saturday night.

It happened at the 1300 block of West Anderson Lane near Tisdale Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a truck and a a Honda Civic collided with each other.

When Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they pronounced the driver of the Honda dead at the scene. One person in the truck was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

