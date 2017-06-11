LGBTQ advocates march at State Capitol for equal rights

By Published: Updated:
Hundreds gather at the Texas State Capitol for the Texas Equality March, June 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Activists across the state are at the State Capitol Sunday after for the Texas Equality March.

The march comes a day before the anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed and 58 other were wounded.

To raise awareness about inequality between the LGBTQ community, Queer Rights ATX organized the Texas Equality March at the south steps of the Capitol. Organizers of the march, activist and leaders from across Texas are expected to participate in the march, including former mayor of Houston Annise Parker.

Following the rally at the Capitol, protesters will begin to march west on 11th Street, south on Lavace, east on 6th Street and north on Congress Street to come back to the south steps.

The equality march is one of several rallies held across the country.

