4 children, 2 adults injured in N. Austin crash

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A crash in north Austin sent two adults and four children to the hospital Sunday evening, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Braker Lane and the northbound Mopac service road, ATC EMS said. The crash shut down those northbound lanes until about 9 p.m., when the scene was cleared.

Video shot by KXAN at the scene shows two severely damaged vehicles — an SUV and a car – and a downed crosswalk signal pole. It’s unclear if the vehicles struck each other. ATC EMS would only say that a vehicle struck a “fixed object.”

Medics said the injuries the adults suffered were not life threatening, but that the childrens’ injuries were serious. The children were transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center, ATC EMS said. They did not say where the adults were taken.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s