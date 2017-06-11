4 children, 2 adults injured in N. Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A crash in north Austin sent two adults and four children to the hospital Sunday evening, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Braker Lane and the northbound Mopac service road, ATC EMS said. The crash shut down those northbound lanes until about 9 p.m., when the scene was cleared.

Video shot by KXAN at the scene shows two severely damaged vehicles — an SUV and a car – and a downed crosswalk signal pole. It’s unclear if the vehicles struck each other. ATC EMS would only say that a vehicle struck a “fixed object.”

Medics said the injuries the adults suffered were not life threatening, but that the childrens’ injuries were serious. The children were transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center, ATC EMS said. They did not say where the adults were taken.