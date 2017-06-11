30-foot fall in greenbelt knocks woman unconscious, medics airlift her out

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A woman in her 30s fell about 30 feet in the Barton Creek Greenbelt in southwest Austin late Sunday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the Twin Falls area of the greenbelt, ATC EMS said.

Medics said the woman was unconscious when they reached her, and they were aiding her breathing.

At about 6 p.m., emergency responders hoisted her into a STARFlight helicopter hovering overhead. She was flown to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATC EMS said.

The Austin Fire Department also assisted in the rescue operation.

This is a developing story and KXAN has a crew on the scene. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.