SWAT disturbance in southeast Austin ends peacefully

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT call in southeast Austin ended peacefully Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Allyson Court for a disturbance in the area at about 11:33 a.m.

According to police, a person was barricaded inside a building and refused to come out.

Authorities believed the person was armed and that’s when SWAT crews were dispatched to the scene. Once they arrived, the person exited the location and the situation was immediately resolved.

Police do not believe the public is at risk following the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.