MAXWELL, Texas (KXAN) — Officials say no one was hurt after a small plane landed in a field east of San Marcos.

It landed in Maxwell, a small town east of the San Marcos Regional Airport.

Video posted by the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management shows firefighters and other first responders in the field.

KXAN has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration to see if they are investigating.