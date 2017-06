FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A Fredericksburg church member is recovering after a crash in the Hill Country.

Fredericksburg’s First Baptist Church said one of their vans was hit after leaving a camp in northern Burnet County on Friday.

Several members were taken to local hospitals.

One had to be flown to Saint David’s Round Rock Medical Center, where she is recovering.

KXAN has reached out to the church and the Texas Department of Safety to learn more, but we haven’t heard back so far.