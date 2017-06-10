Parrots: Friends of pirates … and bikers?

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Republic of Texas Biker Rally is in full swing with lots to see and do at the Travis County Expo Center.

And it’s not just bikes, but some interesting riding partners.

David Orr, a 22-year ROT Biker Rally veteran, introduced KXAN to his riding companion, the parrot Maxi.

She replaced a beautiful bird that passed away about two years ago. Her name was Harley, and she rode on his handlebars for 23 years and 50,000 miles.

It just so happens that Maxi is also a motorcycle bird, and she’s got 500 miles on the handlebars. She’s already won many trophies in biker rallies while at Orr’s side.

If you’re wondering, Maxi is an Eclectus Parrot, a species from the South Pacific. The girls are red, and the boys are green.

This was also her first time on TV.