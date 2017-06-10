$800k grant to help Dell Seton study how to prevent Alzheimer’s

Prototype of a unique device designed to keep Alzheimer’s disease from progressing. (WTNH)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report recently released on Alzheimer’s disease resulted in new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new CDC report shows that more people are dying of Alzheimer’s disease than ever before. The mortality rate jumped by 55 percent between 1994 and 2014.

Despite the growing numbers, Seton Healthcare and the Dell Medical School are tackling the problem head-on with their new research.

Dr. John Bertelson with Seton Brain and Spine Institute talks about an $800,000 grant that will help Dell Seton Medical Center study how to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

