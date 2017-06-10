Motorcycle collides with truck in E Travis Co., kills man, severely injures woman

EAST TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 20s is dead after a motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck in the 3500 block of South FM 973 just south of FM 969 in east Travis County Saturday afternoon, said a spokesperson for the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman in her 20s was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATC EMS said there was also a third patient, but it is unclear if they were another motorcycle passenger or in the truck. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and KXAN has a crew on the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.