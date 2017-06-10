Grandfather convicted in 2-year-old grandson’s drug death

Associated Press Published: Updated:
KXAN File Photo

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio man has been convicted of murder and other charges in the death of his 2-year-old grandson, who authorities say swallowed a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Joel Soto allowed his grandson Jeremy to take the drug in November 2013 and then set his truck on fire with the child’s body inside to hide the crime.

A jury on Friday found Soto guilty of murder, injury to a child, drug possession and arson charges.

Medical examiner Dr. Kimberly Molina told jurors that an autopsy found methamphetamine in the child’s body and that the boy was dead when his body was set on fire.

Soto faces a sentence of up to life in prison. He will be sentenced on July 10.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s