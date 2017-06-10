Fort Worth shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in North Texas are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and injured five others.

Fort Worth police say the shooting took place around 11 p.m. Friday as several unidentified individuals in a small black car opened fire as the vehicle traveled down a neighborhood street.

It was not immediately known how many shooters were involved. Witnesses say they heard dozens of shots being fired.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s gang unit was investigating but what prompted the shooting was still being determined.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the victims.

Those injured in the shooting were taken to several local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.