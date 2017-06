AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pets around the Austin area have a chance to get some star treatment on Sunday.

Nordstrom Domain Northside will open an hour early for BarkHappy’s doggy fashion show.

The store will give an exclusive time for owners and their dogs to shop for the first hour, following a fashion show featuring adoptable dogs from Austin Dog Rescue. All proceeds to the event will benefit the shelter.

Ninis Samuel with BarkHappy was in the studio to talk about the app’s latest puppy gathering.