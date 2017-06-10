Adam West, who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88

Associated Press Published:
Adam West, former star of the television show Batman, is shown in New York, June 14, 1989. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, says he has died at age 88.

Family members said on a verified Facebook page that West died Friday night after “a short but brave battle with leukemia.”

West played the superhero straight for kids and funny for adults.

He initially chaffed at being typecast after “Batman” went off the air after three seasons.

But he was pleased in later years to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise showing the character’s appeal.

He returned to the role in an episode of the “The Simpsons.”

More recently, he did the voice of nutty Mayor Adam West in the long-running “Family Guy” series.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s