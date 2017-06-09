WATCH: Officers on stolen vehicle call save puppy choking on cheese

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the call they expected.

Albuquerque Police Department officers were investigating a stolen vehicle when they found themselves trying to save a tiny puppy’s life, and it was all caught on lapel video.

It happened in front of the Kicks 66 gas station store on Wyoming near I-40.

Officers saw a woman crying over her puppy that was choking, and they quickly stepped in to help.

“They were right here…I had came out to see what the commotion was,” said Matthew Benavidez. “This lady, she had some puppies in her truck and I guess one of them started choking on a piece of cheese.”

APD officers happened to be there, investigating a stolen vehicle.

The video shows a woman in panic waving them down.

“She was really distressed about it, she was crying a lot,” Benavidez explained.

“Is he still breathing?” an officer is heard asking on the lapel video.

Officers looked into the puppy’s mouth.

“Can you push on his belly?” said one of the officers.

The woman in the video tells them the puppy is choking on some cheese. So, the officers keep trying to get the puppy to breath again, patting his back.

“It was a while before the dog was breathing and we were all standing there like just waiting,” Benavidez said.

Eventually, the puppy seems to start feeling better.

“He’s passing air,” said one officer. “Atta boy you coughed it up.”

Benavidez says it was nerve-racking to watch. He commends the officers for turning their attention to a puppy in need.

“They put that aside and they went and helped for a little puppy,” Benavidez said.

“What are you doing buddy? Just scaring everybody?” said an officer.

“It was, you know, a blessing that the cops were here,” Benavidez said.

APD says those compassionate officers were Sgt. Jim Edison and Ofc. Jon O’Guin.