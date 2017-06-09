WATCH: Kangaroo rescued after falling into Australian canal

Related Coverage VIDEO: Hatched sea turtles making their way to the water

BRIBIE ISLAND, Australia (NBC News) — A kangaroo in Australia recently needed rescuing after it fell into a canal and couldn’t get out.

The Australia Zoo rescue unit said a crew responded to the canal on Bribie Island after a young male kangaroo fell into the water and observers were concerned he would not escape before the tide rolled in.

A post on the Australia zoo wildlife warriors Facebook page said the rescue team had to chase the kangaroo until it was too tired to go any further.

The team then sedated the kangaroo and returned him to dry land.

It wasn’t long before the kangaroo was back on his feet and hopped back home.