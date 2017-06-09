WATCH: Kangaroo rescued after falling into Australian canal

NBC News Published:
Kangaroo rescued after falling into Australian canal (NBC News)
Kangaroo rescued after falling into Australian canal (NBC News)

BRIBIE ISLAND, Australia (NBC News) — A kangaroo in Australia recently needed rescuing after it fell into a canal and couldn’t get out.

The Australia Zoo rescue unit said a crew responded to the canal on Bribie Island after a young male kangaroo fell into the water and observers were concerned he would not escape before the tide rolled in.

A post on the Australia zoo wildlife warriors Facebook page said the rescue team had to chase the kangaroo until it was too tired to go any further.

The team then sedated the kangaroo and returned him to dry land.

It wasn’t long before the kangaroo was back on his feet and hopped back home.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s