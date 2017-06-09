VIDEO: Buck flies through paint store window in Pennsylvania

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (NBC News) — Workers at a paint store in Pennsylvania had a surprise customer when a deer came flying through a window last week.

Surveillance cameras throughout the Gleco Paint store captured the buck coming through a window and then leaping over a display. The buck initially seemed confused, but once he got his footing, he tried to find another way out of the store.

He eventually found a way out but only after causing a few thousand dollars worth of damage. The store owner says the animal appeared to suffer only a small cut on its head.