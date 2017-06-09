VIDEO: Brand new boat catches fire, sinks into Lake LBJ

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fun Friday on the lake turned into a fiery one for a few boaters.

Game wardens say the new boat caught fire on Lake LBJ, sinking to the bottom of the lake near Horseshoe Bay.

Authorities say they don’t know why the boat caught on fire and it’s a sad situation for the new owner. There were a few people on board when the fire started, but no one was injured.

LCRA rangers, game wardens and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department fire boat all responded, along with other agencies that responded on the shore.