VIDEO: Brand new boat catches fire, sinks into Lake LBJ

By Published: Updated:
Lake LBJ boat fire on June 9, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
Lake LBJ boat fire on June 9, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fun Friday on the lake turned into a fiery one for a few boaters.

Game wardens say the new boat caught fire on Lake LBJ, sinking to the bottom of the lake near Horseshoe Bay.

Authorities say they don’t know why the boat caught on fire and it’s a sad situation for the new owner. There were a few people on board when the fire started, but no one was injured.

LCRA rangers, game wardens and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department fire boat all responded, along with other agencies that responded on the shore.

Lake LBJ boat fire on June 9, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
Lake LBJ boat fire on June 9, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s