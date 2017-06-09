Doctors: UT stabbing suspect is competent to stand trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a Friday morning hearing, University of Texas stabbing suspect Kendrex White was told by two doctors that he is competent to stand trial and that his motion to be tested for insanity has been denied.

The hearing lasted minutes in Judge Tamara Needle’s 427th Criminal District Court. Prior to Friday’s hearing, White’s attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to ban cameras and audio recordings from court proceedings. Judge Needle granted the motion which means there will be no audio or visual recordings of any court proceedings from here on out.

White told police it was possible that he used a knife to hit someone but he did not remember the May 1 stabbing spree he’s accused of that left one dead and three injured.

