TxDOT installing new signs throughout Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is working to install 27 new signs throughout Austin.
The permanent signs will warn drivers of problem areas, ramp closures or Amber Alerts. The signs can also give alternative routes to relieve congestion.
The new signs will be about eight feet bigger than the signs that are currently displayed around Austin. “I think arming people with enough information gives them an opportunity to make a decision, whether or not to stay on the road, or to find a different way to get around it,” said TxDOT spokeswoman Diann Hodges.
The new signs are already installed at the following spots:
- North I-35 before SH 45
- South I-35 before Parmer Lane
- South I-35 before Braker Lane
- South I-35 near FM 1626
- North I-35 near FM 2001
- South I-35 near FM 150
- North I-35 near FM 3407
- East US 290 at West Creek Drive
- East US 290 at Earnest Robles Way
These are the locations planned for the other signs. TxDOT says they should be installed by the end of summer:
- South I-35 near FM 972
- South I-35 before Wells Branch Parkway
- North I-35 before Wells Branch Parkway
- South I-35 before Howard Lane
- North I-35 before Howard Lane
- North I-35 before Parmer Lane
- South I-35 at Rundberg Lane
- North I-35 at St. Johns Avenue
- South I-35 at 51st Street
- North I-35 at East 9th Street
- West US 290 at West Creek Drive
- West US 290 at West Gate Boulevard
- West US 290 at Manchaca Road
- East US 290 at Congress Avenue
- West US 290 at Congress Avenue
- SH 130 near Pflugerville Parkway
The signs are being paid for by the Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, which is a program designed to help with congestion.