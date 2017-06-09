TxDOT installing new signs throughout Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is working to install 27 new signs throughout Austin.

The permanent signs will warn drivers of problem areas, ramp closures or Amber Alerts. The signs can also give alternative routes to relieve congestion.

The new signs will be about eight feet bigger than the signs that are currently displayed around Austin. “I think arming people with enough information gives them an opportunity to make a decision, whether or not to stay on the road, or to find a different way to get around it,” said TxDOT spokeswoman Diann Hodges.

The new signs are already installed at the following spots:

North I-35 before SH 45

South I-35 before Parmer Lane

South I-35 before Braker Lane

South I-35 near FM 1626

North I-35 near FM 2001

South I-35 near FM 150

North I-35 near FM 3407

East US 290 at West Creek Drive

East US 290 at Earnest Robles Way

These are the locations planned for the other signs. TxDOT says they should be installed by the end of summer:

South I-35 near FM 972

South I-35 before Wells Branch Parkway

North I-35 before Wells Branch Parkway

South I-35 before Howard Lane

North I-35 before Howard Lane

North I-35 before Parmer Lane

South I-35 at Rundberg Lane

North I-35 at St. Johns Avenue

South I-35 at 51st Street

North I-35 at East 9th Street

West US 290 at West Creek Drive

West US 290 at West Gate Boulevard

West US 290 at Manchaca Road

East US 290 at Congress Avenue

West US 290 at Congress Avenue

SH 130 near Pflugerville Parkway

The signs are being paid for by the Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, which is a program designed to help with congestion.