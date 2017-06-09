TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures near UT campus

Aaron Derton Published:
Construction site at the corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
Construction site at the corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lane closures along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street could slow down traffic around the University of Texas area this weekend.

The closures, which start Friday morning, are necessary so construction crews can move a crane being used in the construction of UT’s new Rowling Hall. Heading westbound on MLK Jr. Boulevard, the right-turn lane will be closed from Whitis Avenue to Guadalupe Street.

The northbound far-right lane of Guadalupe Street will be closed from MLK through the 20th Street intersection. Twentieth Street will also be closed between Whitis Avenue and Guadalupe Street.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s