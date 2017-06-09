TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures near UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lane closures along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street could slow down traffic around the University of Texas area this weekend.

The closures, which start Friday morning, are necessary so construction crews can move a crane being used in the construction of UT’s new Rowling Hall. Heading westbound on MLK Jr. Boulevard, the right-turn lane will be closed from Whitis Avenue to Guadalupe Street.

The northbound far-right lane of Guadalupe Street will be closed from MLK through the 20th Street intersection. Twentieth Street will also be closed between Whitis Avenue and Guadalupe Street.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.