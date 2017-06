AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tree limb damage and a destroyed billboard on North Lamar Boulevard Monday were the result of a weather phenomenon known as a “microburst,” and it was captured on video.

Victor Ituarte’s video, the most viewed video on KXAN.com this week, captured the dramatic moment the collapsing pocket of cold air and rain rushed to the ground, fanning out at speeds of 40-50 mph.

Here are the top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com: