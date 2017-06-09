Tip regarding human remains in Liberty Hill could be tied to Rachel Cooke case

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Even though she’s been missing for 15 years, a recent tip could lead authorities to answers on what happened to Rachel Cooke.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirms they recently received a tip about possible human remains being found at 221 Chaparral Dr. in Liberty Hill. Rachel’s mother, Janet Cooke, tells KXAN she has received a phone call from local authorities but says she can’t elaborate on the conversation in fear of jeopardizing the investigation. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, WCSO says no actual remains have been found.

Rachel, who was 19 years old at the time, vanished during her morning run in Georgetown on Jan. 10, 2002. Every year since her daughter’s disappearance, Janet Cooke has made it a point to keep her daughter’s case at the forefront of people’s minds.

Janet says a neighbor saw Rachel walk past their driveway around that time, during her cool down. She had earbuds in at the time.

Ever since Rachel’s disappearance, her family became very active in missing persons’ causes. Rachel’s father, Robert, passed away in November 2014. According to his obituary, Robert made a promise on the day his daughter disappeared that he would never stop looking for her.

During a recent memorial run, organizers were hoping the community would call in any and all tips regarding Rachel’s disappearance.

“One day I’m going to have closure, whether it be on earth or in heaven,” says Janet.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations confirms they are assisting WCSO with the case.

According to chargleyproject.org, witnesses told authorities that an unidentified man was driving a late-model white or blue Chevrolet Camaro or Pontiac Trans Am in the area where Cooke was last seen. Some witnesses also said there were two men inside the vehicle. Sketches were originally released of three unidentified men.

In 2006, convicted murderer Michael Keith Moore admitted to investigators that he killed Rachel with a hammer blow to the head. Moore also detailed dropping her body in the Gulf of Mexico, confessing on videotape from prison, the source said. In the end, Moore said he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

This is a developing story and KXAN News will have an update on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m.