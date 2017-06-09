PHOTOS: Hail blankets Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Dripping Springs appeared to become a winter wonderland Friday evening as severe storms moved through the Hill Country.

But it only appeared that way. Hail blanketed yards around Dripping Springs as KXAN viewers sent in photos of up to golf ball-size hail.

The report of golf ball-size hail came from a gas station in west Dripping Springs.

