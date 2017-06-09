Standoff with 18-wheeler chase suspect in Arlington ends

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A standoff between a suspect in a flatbed semi truck and Arlington police appears to be over, according to NBCDFW.

The suspect appears to have been taken out of the semi on a gurney.

The driver led police on a multi-city chase, ending with a standoff that shut down Interstate 30 near Montgomery Street in Arlington. The suspect hit several cars on the interstate before crashing around 12:45 p.m.

SWAT officers were seen aiming their rifles at the cab of the truck, as other officers tried to negotiate the driver’s surrender.

NBCDFW says the truck is owned by Pesado Transport. The owner of the truck said he didn’t know what was going on.

Live update from the end of the standoff at I-30 and Cooper Street. https://t.co/u6RoXDwY1c — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 9, 2017